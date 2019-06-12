Veteran Canadian Football League quarterback Kevin Glenn announced his retirement on the Rod Pedersen Show.

WOW HUGE NEWS ON TODAY’S SHOW!@qterback5, Kevin Glenn, OFFICIALLY announces his RETIREMENT on today’s show!



Congrats on a Hall of Fame Career KG! Thanks for announcing on our show!#TheRodPedersenShkw — The Rod Pedersen Show (@RodPedersenShow) June 12, 2019

Glenn played 17 seasons in the CFL, suiting up for seven teams but spending at least a little bit of time with all nine teams. Glenn started his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before also playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Calgary Stampeders, BC Lions, and Montreal Alouettes. Glenn was also on the Toronto Argonauts roster briefly in 2004, he was drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks in the expansion draft before getting traded, and he signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last season but didn't play.

Glenn finishes his career with 52,867 passing yards, 294 touchdowns, and 207 interceptions.