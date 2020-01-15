EDMONTON — Former Ottawa Redblacks defensive co-ordinator Noel Thorpe is taking the same job with the Edmonton Eskimos.

New Eskimos head coach Scott Milanovich announced some of his staff on Wednesday.

Thorpe broke into the CFL as an assistant head coach, special teams co-ordinator and defensive backs coach with the Eskimos from 2008 to 2010.

He then joined the Montreal Alouettes, where he held roles as defensive co-ordinator and assistant head coach from 2011 to 2017 before heading to the Redblacks the following season.

Milanovich, who also will be Edmonton's offensive co-ordinator, has retained A.J. Gass as the Eskimos' special teams co-ordinator.

Demetrious Maxie (defensive line), John McDonnell (offensive line), Winston October (wide receivers, pass game co-ordinator) and Derek Oswalt (defensive assistant) also will work under Milanovich.

NEWTON STAYS IN HAMILTON

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian linebacker Curtis Newton.

The 25-year-old from London, Ont., played in all 18 regular-season games for the Ticats last year, recording seven special-teams tackles.

Newton has appeared in 60 career CFL games with the Toronto Argos (2016-17) and Ticats (2017-19).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.