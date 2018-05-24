The Edmonton Eskimos announced Thursday international defensive back Buddy Jackson has retired.

Jackson was in his first year with the Eskimos after spending last year with the BC Lions. The 29-year-old played in eight games for the Lions last year, recording 17 tackles and an interception.

The Pittsburgh product has also suited up for the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders and will finish his CFL career with 105 tackles and an interception in 32 games played.