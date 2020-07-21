Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett, best known for his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose, Bennett wrote on his Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of himself playing with the Seahawks.

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

"As the great Toni Morrison said: “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.“"

The 34-year-old Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, splitting last year between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion while with the Seahawks (2013-2017) and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett retired with 359 tackles and 69.5 sacks in 156 career games.