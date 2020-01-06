MONTREAL — Veteran French international defender Bacary Sagna has said goodbye to the Montreal Impact.

Sagna, who turns 37 on Feb. 14, spent the last two seasons with the Impact, playing in 35 regular-season games with 34 starts. His contract expired after the 2019 season.

"We often say that all good things come to the end. I was grateful enough to be able to discover the MLS with you impactmontreal. Thanks," Sagna wrote in a social media post.

"Make way for the next chapter now. THANK YOU," he added in French.

Sagna won 65 caps for France, taking part in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and Euro 2016.

He previously played for Auxerre in France, Arsenal and Manchester City in England, and Benevento in Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2019