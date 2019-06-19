Veteran horse breeder/owner Schickedanz passes away at the age of 90

TORONTO — Gustav (Gus) Schickedanz, who owned Canada's last Triple Crown winner, has died. He was 90.

Mike Keogh, a longtime trainer for Schickedanz, said Schickedanz passed away Monday night at his farm in Schomberg, Ont.

In April, Schickedanz received the E.P. Taylor award of merit from the Jockey Club of Canada at the Sovereign Awards ceremony.

Schickedanz, a construction magnate born in Memel, Lithuania, first became involved with thoroughbreds in the early 1970s.

The breeder/owner won Queen's Plate titles with Woodcarver (1999, Mickey Walls aboard) and Wando (2003, Patrick Husbands aboard).

Wando went on to capture the Canadian Triple crown that year, the last horse to accomplish the feat.

Schickedanz also bred and raced Grade 1 winner Langfuhr, the '96 Sovereign Award as champion sprinter.

As a sire, Langfuhr produced six champions, including Woodcarver and Wando.

In addition, Schickedanz bred multiple stakes winners including Gal In A Ruckus, the only Canadian-bred to win the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks Stakes. and Jambalaya, the only Canadian-bred to win the Grade 1 Arlington Million Handicap.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated that Gustav (Gus) Schickedanz was born in Germany.