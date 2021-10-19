1h ago
Paredes named top performer after making six field goals
Rene Paredes of the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes Jake Wieneke and David Menard were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday.
The Canadian Press
CFL: Stampeders 39, Lions 10
TORONTO — Rene Paredes of the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes Jake Wieneke and David Menard were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday.
Paredes was named the No. 1 performer after kicking six field goals in Calgary's 39-10 win over the B.C. Lions. The 10-year CFL veteran also added three converts.
Wieneke was named the second performer after registering seven catches for 114 yards and a TD in Montreal’s 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. It marked the fourth time this season Wieneke has had a 100-yard receiving game.
Menard, a defensive lineman, had two sacks and a forced fumble against Ottawa. The native of Chicoutimi, Que., has six sacks on the season, tying a career high, and with 11 tackles is just one short of his personal best.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.