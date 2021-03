Veteran Saints QB Brees retires after 20 years in NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired after a 20 year career in the NFL.

#Saints QB Drew Brees and family announce their retirement. pic.twitter.com/7f6tNh20KQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

The 42-year-old is a 13-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.