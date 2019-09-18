Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris practised Wednesday, but Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his starter's status.

Harris split reps with backup Logan Kilgore as Edmonton (6-6) continued to prepare for its game against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-3) on Friday night. It was Harris's first significant action in practice since suffering an upper-body injury in the Eskimos' 33-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 7.

But Eskimos' head coach Jason Maas told reporters afterwards Harris will be re-evaluated Thursday, which is also when a decision on who'll start against Hamilton will be made.

Harris, 33, completed three-of-five passes for nine yards and a TD before being injured against Calgary. Kilgore replaced Harris and finished 21-of-28 passing for 242 yards and an interception.

Harris and B.C.'s Mike Reilly are the only CFL quarterbacks to start all of their teams games this season.

Harris leads the CFL in pass attempts (441), completions (316), yards (3,706) and fewest interceptions (four).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.