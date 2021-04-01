C.J. Cable is hanging up his cleats.

The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday and announced his retirement as a member of the team.

Gable, 33, spent seven seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ticats (2013 to 2017) and Edmonton (2017 to 2019).

“C.J.'s abilities to run and catch the football were impressive, but his willingness and execution of blocking made him a complete back," Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. "He dominated at times and was a tremendous competitor who could get those tough yards. We're honoured that C.J. has chosen to retire a Ticat and wish him and his family all the best in life as they forge ahead.”

Twice a CFL East All-Star, Gable won the Frank M. Gibson Trophy in 2013 as the East Division's most outstanding rookie.

In 85 games over his seven seasons, Gable recorded 4,803 rushing yards on 880 carries and 28 touchdowns. He added another 2,225 yards on 243 receptions and 11 TDs.

“All gas no breaks defines my football career perfectly," Gable said in a statement. "From the seven-year-old boy who was hungry to learn and be the best, to the 33-year-old man who realized that football actually isn’t everything, I’ve learned a lot from the game that has made me the man I am today. The early mornings, long nights, endless treatments, constant film viewing, and the blood, sweat and tears I put into it has given me life lessons that I will forever have instilled in me. Moving on to the next chapter in life is going to be a brand-new feeling. I am ready to press on the gas a little harder and keep going."

A native of Sylmar, CA, Gable was a product of USC and also spent time on the practice rosters of the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos.