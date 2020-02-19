Naylor: Walker the name to watch after a busy first day of CFL Free Agency

MONTREAL — Running back Tyrell Sutton is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound Sutton re-signed with Montreal on Wednesday. He became a CFL free agent last week.

Sutton began his CFL career with Montreal (2013-2018) before stints with B.C. (2018), Toronto (2019) and Hamilton (2019). Sutton had 11 carries for 86 yards in the Tiger-Cats' Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg last November.

Sutton has appeared in 77-career regular-season games, rushing for 4,044 yards on 733 carries (5.5-yard average) with 17 TDs. He's also recorded 189 catches for 1,665 yards and four touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.