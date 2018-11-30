Video of an incident from February in which Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt can be seen shoving and kicking a woman was released on Friday by TMZ.

While police were called about the altercation that took place at a Cleveland-area hotel where Hunt keeps an apartment, charges were not filed and no arrests were made.

In body-cam footage obtained by TMZ, the woman in question and other witnesses give conflicting accounts as to what spurred the incident. The woman told police that she was asked to leave the room when she refused to have sex with one of the men in Hunt's apartment, while the men claim that she was kicked out of the room for using the N-word.

Hunt spoke of this incident at training camp in August, along with another incident in which he was accused of punching a man.

“I’ve learned from it and I’m focused on football,” Kareem told reporters.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also weighed in at the time.

“Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year - I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kinds of situations in the future," Hunt said.

The Chiefs have not commented on the video.