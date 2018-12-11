The Minnesota Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on Tuesday, one day after the team put up just seven points in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Monday's loss dropped the Vikings to 6-6-1 on the season, though the team still sits in the final NFC wild-card spot.

The Vikings rank 17th in total offence this season and 20th in points scored. The team has posted just 17 points over their past two games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that quarterback coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to take over offensive playcalling in Minnesota.

DeFilippo was hired by the Vikings in February after serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. He spent two seasons with the Eagles in the role.

In Minnesota, he replaced Pat Shurmur who took over as head coach of the New York Giants.