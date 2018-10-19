Will Cowboys' offence come back down to earth against Redskins?

Dalvin Cook won't make his return this Sunday after all.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that Cook will sit in Week 7 against the New York Jets as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue that has nagged him for much of the season.

Coach Zimmer says Dalvin Cook will not play on Sunday. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 19, 2018

Cook's participation in practice this week was met with confusion as he was listed as 'DNP' (did not practice) Thursday after Zimmer said he was "not limited." Regardless, the news means Latavius Murray should continue to see the majority of carries in the backfield for Minnesota. His best outing of the season came last week against the Arizona Cardinals as he tallied 155 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Cook has appeared in three games this year and tallied just 98 yards on the ground on 36 carries with no touchdowns. He's made a bigger impact in the passing game, catching nine passes for 107 yards.

After missing Week 3, Cook returned the following week against the Los Angeles Rams but was only handed the ball 10 times. He has not appeared in a game since.

It's been a frustrating year for Cook, who got off to a hot start in his rookie year last season but tore his ACL in his fourth game.

Following their matchup with the Jets in Week 7, the Vikings will be back in action at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.