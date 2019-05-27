Naylor: CFL wants Guzzo as next owner of Alouettes

Vince Guzzo is putting his interest in buying the Montreal Alouettes on hold, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Naylor reported Guzzo said he may re-visit his interest in purchasing the team in the future, and attributed his decision to put his interest on hold partly to personal conflicts with people around the deal.

Naylor reported last week the CFL wanted Guzzo to be the next owner of the Alouettes.

Guzzo has multiple businesses in Quebec, including movie cinemas, construction and restaurants.