The season-opening football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium scheduled for Sept. 19, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.

The schools made the announcement Saturday, calling it a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech said it also will pause football practice for four days.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

"The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority," Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement.

"While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits."