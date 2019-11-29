BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Vitaly Abramov scored on a penalty shot and added two assists as the Belleville Senators downed the Binghamton Devils 6-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Jonathan Davidsson had the eventual winner late in the third period for Belleville (12-8-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Drake Batherson had three assists, while Andrew Sturtz, Josh Norris, Jordan Murray and Alex Formenton also scored.

Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for as Belleville earned its fourth straight win.

Ben Street and Joey Anderson replied for Binghamton (7-11-3), while Cory Schneider stopped 25-of-30 shots.

The Senators could not score on their three power plays and the Devils were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.