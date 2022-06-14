Alouettes putting faith in Antwi as he takes over for injured, 'irreplaceable' Stanback

The Edmonton Elks have traded American running back Walter Fletcher to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2023.

Fletcher played 11 games last season, his first in the CFL, tallying 302 yards on 67 carries with zero touchdowns. He also recorded 22 catches for 177 yards.

The Ball State product was on the one-game injured list for the season-opener against the BC Lions.

The Elks also announced the release of American offensive lineman Antonio Garcia and wide receiver Caleb Holley on Tuesday.