Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”.

Rivera, 58, has consulted with a number of doctors and specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist. For now, it’s business as usual for Washington but a “Plan B” is in place.

"I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in." Rivera told ESPN.

