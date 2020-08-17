The Washington Football Team has hired former NFLer Jason Wright as its new team president, who becomes the first Black president of an NFL team.

Wright will be responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, marketing and sales. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and was a partner for the global strategy and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.‬

He replaces Bruce Allen, who was fired at the end of the 2019 season. Allen was hired in 2009 by team owner Dan Snyder and since 2013, had served as the main voice in Washington's football operations.

Under Allen, Washington won the NFC East twice but finished with double-digit losses five times and never won more than 10 games, going 62-97-1.

Wright spent seven years in the NFL as a player with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He recorded 1,214 total rushing and receiving yards in his career with five touchdowns.