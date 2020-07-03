In a statement from owner Dan Snyder on Friday morning, the Washington Redskins committed to undergoing "a thorough review" of the team name, citing "recent events around our country and feedback from our community."

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said, noting that discussions with the league had already begun.

Potentially big news: The #Redskins have been having internal discussions about their team name and now will conduct a formal, thorough review. Full statement, including quotes from owner Dan Snyder, on a possible name change: pic.twitter.com/49mpesZGs9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

Head coach Ron Rivera also expressed support for the review.

"This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military," Rivera said.

Earlier in the week, a number of advertisers called on the franchise to change its name, threatening to sever ties with the organization if it fails to. Among them were FedEx, the company that owns naming rights for the team's stadium, and league partners Pepsi and Nike. On Thursday, Nike removed all Redskins merchandise from its website.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," FedEx said in a statement on Thursday.

Since his purchase of the team in 1999, Snyder has staunchly been opposed to changing the franchise's name, despite repeated calls to do so from various quarters.

In recent years, teams across sports with offensive names and iconography have begun to abandon them. In 2018, the Cleveland Indians eliminated the use of its "Chief Wahoo" logo.