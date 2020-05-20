Are all NFL players going to feel safe enough to come back and play?

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, who was drafted by Washington in the fourth round (142 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Statement from #Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden through his agent: pic.twitter.com/VlEvKJu5SF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 20, 2020

Gandy-Golden released the following statement through his agent on Wednesday:

"During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP! #HTTR!!"

The 22-year-old Gandy-Golden played four seasons with Liberty University prior to being drafted by Washington in April. He finished his career at Liberty with 3,722 yards and 32 touchdowns on 231 receptions.

Denver Broncos star Von Miller, Los Angeles Rams centre Brian Allen and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton are other known NFL personnel that have previously tested positive for the coronavirus.