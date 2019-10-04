Washington to start McCoy at QB vs. Patriots

Washington will start veteran Colt McCoy at quarterback Sunday when they host the New England Patriots, head coach Jay Gruden announced Friday.

Washington will be without starter Case Keenum, who is battling a foot injury, and appear to not want to start rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins this early in his career.

McCoy himself is recovering from a broken leg suffered last season and aggravated in training camp.

McCoy played in three games with two starts for Washington last season, finishing 34-54 for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.