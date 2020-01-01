2021 World Juniors: United States vs. Czech Republic Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

2021 World Juniors: Canada vs. Switzerland Today at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

NCAA Football - Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. (18) Miami Today at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT on TSN2

NCAA Football - Valero Alamo Bowl: (20) Texas vs. Colorado Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2