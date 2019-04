Women's World Hockey Championship: Switzerland vs. Canada Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Pioneer Hi-Bred World Men's Curling Championship: Canada vs. USA Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN2

Women's World Hockey Championship: Finland vs. USA Today at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey: Lightning vs. Leafs Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region Today at 6:30PM ET on TSN4, TSN 4K and TSN 1050