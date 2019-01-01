TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE CFL PLAYOFFS & GREY CUP!

Soccer on TSN

  • 2020 Euro Qualifying: Matchday 10

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

  • FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup: Third Place - Netherlands vs. France

    Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup: Final - Mexico vs. Brazil

    Today at 4:45PM ET / 1:45PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • Montreal Impact News Conference: Introduction of Thierry Henry

    Mon 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN5

  • 2020 Euro Qualifying: Matchday 10

    Mon 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

