{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • 2019 World Juniors: Pre-Competition - Canada vs. Finland

    Now on TSN2 and TSN 4K

  • SportsCentre Year in Review

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Raiders

    Tonight at 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • SportsCentre Top Plays of the Year

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

  • SportsCentre Top Bloopers of the Year

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE