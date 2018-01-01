What's On TSN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. (25) Boise State Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN2

Spengler Cup: HC Davos vs. Canada Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3

2019 World Juniors: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

2019 World Juniors: USA vs. Slovakia Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN2