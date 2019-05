French Open: First Round Now on TSN3

World Hockey Championship: Gold Medal Game - Canada vs. Finland Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 1260

Senior PGA Championship: Final Round Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Today at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3