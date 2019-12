🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Rudy Gobert (17 PTS, 19 REB, 3 BLK) leads the @utahjazz to their 5th-straight W! #TakeNote… https://t.co/iwJD87i1Om

RT @Lakers : The team was out spreading holiday cheer at the Holiday Party for Kids 🎄🎁 #NBACares https://t.co/me9WAZQIoy

Giannis looks to become the 1st player since 1976-77 with 14-straight games of 25+ PTS on 50% shooting or better!… https://t.co/oGaMjQUQSM