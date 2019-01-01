Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Hurricanes vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Sun 1PM ET / 2PM AT on TSN5

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Eagles vs. Bears Sun 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

AHL on TSN: Charlotte vs. Toronto Sun 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Stars vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Sun 3:30PM CT on TSN3 and TSN 4K