TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE NFL, MLS, UFC, AUTO RACING, TENNIS AND GOLF.

TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE NFL, MLS, UFC, AUTO RACING, TENNIS AND GOLF.

Tennis on TSN

  • Nitto ATP Finals - Day 6

    Now on TSN5

  • Nitto ATP Finals - Semifinal 1

    Sat 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN5

  • Nitto ATP Finals - Semifinal 2

    Sat 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN5

  • Nitto ATP Finals - Final

    Sun 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2