Canadian Tire National Skating Championships Ice Dance Rhythm Dance and Women's Short Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Golf: Latin Amateur Championship: Second Round Now on TSN2

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Wizards vs. Raptors Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

NCAA Basketball: (15) Dayton vs. St. Louis Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2