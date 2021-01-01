NCAA March Madness: Second Round Now on TSN1 and TSN4

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Flames vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Now on TSN5

Molson Export Canadiens Hockey: Oilers vs. Canadiens Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Now on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Canucks Available to viewers in the Jets region Tonight at 9PM CT on TSN3