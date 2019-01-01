{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football - Rose Bowl: (9) Washington vs. (6) Ohio State

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NBA on TSN: Pistons vs. Bucks

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Football - Sugar Bowl: (15) Texas vs. (5) Georgia

    Tonight at 8:50PM ET / 5:50PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NBA on TSN: 76ers vs. Clippers

    Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN2

  • Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton

    Wed 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games