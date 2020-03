🔥 Kawhi (38 PTS) pulls up for the go-ahead jumper! #NBATogetherLive @sixers 85 @Raptors 87 1:41 left in Game 7 https://t.co/VHmcgcxr2O

"There’s uncertainty everywhere you turn. We have to do the right thing for the bigger picture and then we’ll figur… https://t.co/p3zkyXOc7M