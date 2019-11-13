Wayne Gretzky will not be returning to behind the bench at the Spengler Cup.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Gretzky informed Team Canada general manager Sean Burke on Wednesday he could not accept the job.

LeBrun notes it was not an easy decision for Gretzky, who said he was very much honoured to be asked.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Craig MacTavish could be an option for Canada, who also have Shane Doan aiding Burke in the search for a head coach.

Sounds like Craig MacTavish is potentially an option. Shane Doan is also helping Burke and the Hockey Canada group put the staff and team together. https://t.co/DgR9F6n5oM — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 13, 2019

Gretzky last served as a head coach 10 years ago, when his time with the Arizona Coyotes came to an end after four seasons. He had a 143-161-24 record as an NHL head coach.

