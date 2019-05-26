Welcome to the Dreger Cafe!

As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the IIHF World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities discussing the hot topics of the day. Pull up a seat at the Dreger Cafe! You can also purchase your very own Dreger Cafe T-Shirt, with proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Canada in honour of Leo Colaiacovo, son of TSN Radio host and former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo. MORE...

Incomparable and Inseparable Darren closes up the Cafe with Gord and Ray They call games, travel and spend holidays together. Their families are close. Their kids even babysit each other.

Welcome back to the NHL Ralph Krueger talks return to coaching, Buffalo Sabres' playoff goals Five years after leaving the NHL to be a chairman with Southampton Football Club, Ralph Krueger is back with the Buffalo Sabres, and chats with Darren Dreger about the team's young talent and their goals for next season.

Next stop: The NHL? Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg talks worlds, building his coaching resume Meet Rikard Gronborg, Sweden's head coach who’s guiding William Nylander & Elias Pettersson at the World Championship and could one day be behind an NHL bench.

Dubois revisits Blue Jackets' season, outlines personal goals The young centre discusses Columbus' upset over Tampa and where the team goes from there "I don't think anyone was thinking that we were going to win 4-0. We finished the year strong, strung a couple wins together to finish the year, and I think we were playing really well, too."

Excited for Hughes or Kakko "Either way we’re getting a hell of a player" Team United States general manager and New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury talks to Darren Dreger about the Americans' chances at gold, New York's No. 2 pick and whether he would like to be a NHL GM one day.

Looking For Gold Kane, JVR impressed by teammate Hughes as USA searches for first world title since 1933 Darren chats with Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk of Team United States.

Meet the new coach Alain Vigneault talks to Darren Dreger about going to Philly Team Canada and new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault sits down with Darren Dreger to discuss his return to coaching, why he went to Philly and changing his coaching style over time.

Murray dishes on adversity, new training regime The Penguins goalie sits down with Darren Dreger Matt Murray talks about the Penguins’ season of adversity, dealing with off-ice speculation and off-season boxing (!) in the latest visit to the Dreger Cafe.

'I still miss those guys...like family' Mark Stone at the Dreger Cafe Vegas Golden Knights and Team Canada winger Mark Stone chats with Darren Dreger about the IIHF Worlds, Vegas' Game 7 heartbreak and his trade out of Ottawa.