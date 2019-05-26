{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
May 26, 2019

Welcome to the Dreger Cafe!

Dreger Café Appetizer: Gord and Ray dumbfounded by one Islanders fan

Embedded Image

As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the IIHF World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities discussing the hot topics of the day.

Pull up a seat at the Dreger Cafe!

You can also purchase your very own Dreger Cafe T-Shirt, with proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Canada in honour of Leo Colaiacovo, son of TSN Radio host and former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo. MORE...

 

Miller, Ferraro and Dreger
Incomparable and Inseparable

Darren closes up the Cafe with Gord and Ray

They call games, travel and spend holidays together. Their families are close. Their kids even babysit each other.
Ralph Krueger
Welcome back to the NHL

Ralph Krueger talks return to coaching, Buffalo Sabres' playoff goals

Five years after leaving the NHL to be a chairman with Southampton Football Club, Ralph Krueger is back with the Buffalo Sabres, and chats with Darren Dreger about the team's young talent and their goals for next season.
Rikard Gronborg - Dreger Cafe
Next stop: The NHL?

Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg talks worlds, building his coaching resume

Meet Rikard Gronborg, Sweden's head coach who’s guiding William Nylander & Elias Pettersson at the World Championship and could one day be behind an NHL bench.
Pierre-Luc Dubois - Dreger Cafe
Dubois revisits Blue Jackets' season, outlines personal goals

The young centre discusses Columbus' upset over Tampa and where the team goes from there

"I don't think anyone was thinking that we were going to win 4-0. We finished the year strong, strung a couple wins together to finish the year, and I think we were playing really well, too."
Chris Drury - Dreger Cafe
Excited for Hughes or Kakko

"Either way we’re getting a hell of a player"

Team United States general manager and New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury talks to Darren Dreger about the Americans' chances at gold, New York's No. 2 pick and whether he would like to be a NHL GM one day.
Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk
Looking For Gold

Kane, JVR impressed by teammate Hughes as USA searches for first world title since 1933

Darren chats with Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk of Team United States.
Alain Vigneault - Dreger Cafe
Meet the new coach

Alain Vigneault talks to Darren Dreger about going to Philly

Team Canada and new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault sits down with Darren Dreger to discuss his return to coaching, why he went to Philly and changing his coaching style over time.
Matt Murray
Murray dishes on adversity, new training regime

The Penguins goalie sits down with Darren Dreger

Matt Murray talks about the Penguins’ season of adversity, dealing with off-ice speculation and off-season boxing (!) in the latest visit to the Dreger Cafe.
Dreger Cafe - Mark Stone
'I still miss those guys...like family'

Mark Stone at the Dreger Cafe

Vegas Golden Knights and Team Canada winger Mark Stone chats with Darren Dreger about the IIHF Worlds, Vegas' Game 7 heartbreak and his trade out of Ottawa.
Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes - Dreger Cafe
Hockey's Next Prominent Siblings

Hughes brothers discuss WHC experience, NHL future

Brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes stop by the Dreger Café in Kosice, Slovakia to talk about what the experience has been like at the World Hockey Championship so far and their futures in the NHL.