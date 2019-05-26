Welcome to the Dreger Cafe!

May 26, 2019
Dreger Café Appetizer: Gord and Ray dumbfounded by one Islanders fan
As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the IIHF World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities discussing the hot topics of the day.
Incomparable and Inseparable
Darren closes up the Cafe with Gord and Ray
Welcome back to the NHL
Ralph Krueger talks return to coaching, Buffalo Sabres' playoff goals
Next stop: The NHL?
Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg talks worlds, building his coaching resume
Dubois revisits Blue Jackets' season, outlines personal goals
The young centre discusses Columbus' upset over Tampa and where the team goes from there
Excited for Hughes or Kakko
"Either way we’re getting a hell of a player"
Looking For Gold
Kane, JVR impressed by teammate Hughes as USA searches for first world title since 1933
Meet the new coach
Alain Vigneault talks to Darren Dreger about going to Philly
Murray dishes on adversity, new training regime
The Penguins goalie sits down with Darren Dreger
'I still miss those guys...like family'
Mark Stone at the Dreger Cafe
Hockey's Next Prominent Siblings
Hughes brothers discuss WHC experience, NHL future