2019 West Division All-Star DaShaun Amos is returning to the Calgary Stampeders. The Stampeders announced they have signed Amos for a second stint with the team.

Amos finished with 42 tackles and five interceptions in 17 games for the Stampeders in 2019 before signing with the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

“I’m very glad to have DaShaun return to Calgary – he was an important part of the secondary in 2019 and a well-deserved all-star,” Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said. “His athleticism and ball skills will be valuable assets for our defence again this season.”

The 26-year-old has spent his two-year CFL career with the Stampeders.

“I’m more than glad to be back in Calgary,” said Amos. “Everything about the city has been special to me since they originally welcomed me in October 2018. I can’t wait to get back on the field with my brothers and win for the fans and organization that has done nothing but believe in me.”