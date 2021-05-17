With the season winding down in all of Europe's top five leagues, much has already been decided with all of the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A crowning champions, but there remains plenty of intrigue set to play out in each campaign's final days.

Here's a quick primer on what we still don't know.

Premier League

Champions: Manchester City

Champions League: Manchester City and Manchester United

Europe: Leicester City

Relegated: Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham

--

Manchester City has already claimed its third title in four seasons and Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham have already been relegated, with all three teams condemned to the drop the soonest in Premier League history, but there is still much left to be decided when it comes to the European places.

--

1. Manchester City, 83 points: Still on course for a treble this season, City has already qualified for next season's Champions League through winning the Premier League. Winning the Champions League final at the end of the month would also have granted passage into next season's competition, but that is now moot. As winners of the League Cup, City also gains entry into the Europa Conference League playoff round. Since City has already qualified for the Champions League, that Conference League place gets transferred to the highest ranked Premier League team that hasn't already qualified for Europe, which is currently the seventh-place team.

2. Manchester United, 70 points: Last Sunday's victory over Aston Villa, coupled with West Ham's loss to Everton means that United have already secured a top-four place and Champions League football for next season. United could still have won a berth in next season's Champions League through winning the Europa League later this month, but like City with the Champions League, this is also now moot.

3. Leicester City, 66 points: The Foxes have already qualified for at least the Europa League through Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, their first FA Cup triumph in their 137-year history. Four points from their remaining two matches (at home to Chelsea on Wed. and then at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday) will secure Champions League football for Leicester for just the second time.

4. Chelsea, 64 points: Thomas Tuchel's side has two methods to get into next season's Champions League. Defeating Manchester City in the May 29 Champions League final is one option, with finishing in the top four the other. To ensure a top-four finish, Chelsea must win its remaining two matches against Leicester City and Aston Villa. Should Chelsea win the Champions League final and finish outside the top four, five English teams will compete in the 2021-2022 Champions League.

5. Liverpool, 63 points: Alisson's dramatic stoppage-time winner against West Brom on Sunday kept Liverpool's hopes of a Champions League spot alive. The fact that Leicester and Chelsea still play each other on Tuesday guarantees that at least one team ahead of them will drop points, but should Liverpool win their two remaining matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace, that won't automatically earn a Champions League spot. There is still a very dramatic potential scenario in play: If Liverpool wins out, they will sit on 69 points. Should Chelsea beat Leicester and win their final match against Villa, the Blues will finish on 70 points. If Leicester were to bounce back from the Chelsea loss and beat Spurs, the Foxes would also finish on 69 points. Goal differential would then come into play and currently both the Reds and Leicester sit at +21. Buckle up. As it currently stands, a fifth-place finish for Liverpool would take them to the Europa League.

6. Tottenham Hotspur, 59 points: Technically, Spurs can still qualify for Champions League, but it's highly unlikely. They would need to win their two remaining matches - at home to Villa and away to Leicester - to finish on 65 points and hope that both Chelsea and Liverpool lose both of their remaining pair of games. But if Ryan Mason's team does win those final two matches, then European football of some kind will be guaranteed. While West Ham can still finish level on points with Spurs, Tottenham currently holds a +12 goal difference on the Hammers, which virtually assures winning a potential tiebreaker between the two teams.

7. West Ham, 59 points: While their Champions League hopes have faded, European football for West Ham next season for the first time since 2016-2017 looks to be a good bet. Like Spurs, Hammers can still technically qualify for Champions League, but that appears highly unlikely. They would need to win their remaining two matches against West Brom and Southampton and then hope that both Chelsea and Liverpool lose both of theirs and Spurs drops points in their last two matches. As it stands, a seventh-place finish for David Moyes's side would grant them a berth in the Europa Conference League.

8. Everton, 56 points: European qualification is still a possibility for Carlo Ancelotti and co., but their fate isn't in their own hands thanks to slumping to defeat by Sheffield over the weekend. The Toffees must beat City and Wolves in their remaining two contests and hope for help elsewhere to jump into the top seven and return to European football.

9. Arsenal, 55 points: Arsenal's best chance to keep its 25-year streak of European football going was winning the Europa League, but a listless performance in the return semi-final leg against Villarreal that finished 0-0 scuppered any chance of that with the Gunners losing the tie 2-1 on aggregate. As such, they're now forced to win their remaining matches (Crystal Palace and Brighton) and hope for defeats for virtually every team ahead of them in order to jump into a European position.

10. Leeds United, 53 points: Like with Arsenal, Leeds' hopes for a European place rest on a wholly improbable series of events. They need to win out against Southampton and West Brom and then rely on things falling apart entirely for Arsenal, Everton, West Ham and Spurs.

La Liga

Champions League: Atletico, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla

Europe: Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal

Relegated: Eibar

--

It all comes down to the final match of the season to determine which giant of Madrid, Atletico or Real, captures the league title. Elsewhere, there is a battle to settle Europa League places and the final two relegation spots.

--

1. Atletico, 83 points: While the club's lead atop the table once appeared insurmountable, Atleti still remains very much in control of its own fate. It's very simple for Diego Simeone's side - beat Valladolid on Saturday and Atleti wins its first league title since 2014. Should they fail to win, a championship is still possible, but they would need Real to lose and that's not really a scenario Atleti would like to contemplate at this juncture.

2. Real Madrid, 81 points: Real can still win a 35th league title and second straight, but they need help. Firstly, Zinedine Zidane's men need to take care of their own business and beat Villarreal on Saturday, which would take them to 84 points. Should Atletico lose, that coupled with a Real win hands the title to Los Blancos. But a Real win coupled with an Atleti draw would also give Real the crown with both teams finishing on 84 points. The tiebreaker rules in La Liga are not the same as they are in the Premier League. Where the first tiebreaker in England is goal differential, in Spain it's head-to-head points. In this season's two editions of El Derbi, Real accrued four points from a win and a draw, meaning that they hold they tiebreaker with Atletico.

3. Barcelona, 76 points: Barca is assured of a top-four place and will secure a third-place finish with a win over Eibar on Saturday. Whether or not manager Ronald Koeman is with the club next season is another matter altogether.

4. Sevilla, 74 points: Sevilla has also earned a Champions League berth for next season and can still finish third with a victory over Alaves. Should Sevilla and Barca both finish on 77 points, Barca would remain third by virtue of accruing four points from their two head-to-head meetings with Sevilla this season.

5. Real Sociedad, 59 points: A victory over Osasuna on Saturday assures La Real of Europa League football next season. There is also a scenario in which all three of Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal can finish on 59 points. In that case, Sociedad holds the tiebreaker over Betis and would qualify for the Europa League. Should Real Sociedad lose and both Real Betis and Villarreal claim victories, they would play in the Europa Conference League next season.

6. Real Betis, 58 points: A win against Celta Vigo means it's likely Europa League for Real Betis next season because they hold the tiebreaker over Villarreal, but there remains a scenario in which Betis can finish sixth and still play in the Europa Conference League. Should Villarreal defeat Manchester United in the Europa League final, that would earn them a Champions League berth and take away one of Spain's Europa League places, meaning that the sixth place team slides into the Europa Conference League.

7. Villarreal, 58 points: As explain above, Villarreal can still qualify for the Champions League with a victory in the Europa League final. Otherwise, a victory over Real Madrid on Saturday coupled with a loss or draw by one of Real Sociedad or Real Betis would earn the Yellow Submarine a Europa League berth. A loss to Real means a seventh-place finish and the Europa Conference League.

--

17. Huesca, 33 points: Huesca's April 9 win over Elche gave HUE the tiebreaker between the two clubs and that could prove to be monumental. The two teams are currently level on 33 points, but Huesca is in the final safety spot thanks to that tiebreaker. A win on Saturday against Valencia will ensure top-flight football for another year. Should they finish level on points with Valladolid, Huesca also holds the tiebreaker.

18. Elche, 33 points: In order to survive the drop, Elche must defeat Athletic Bilbao on Saturday and hope that Huesca does not match that result and Valladolid does not defeat Atletico. In the potential dramatic scenario in play where Huesca loses, Elche draws and Valladolid wins, Elche would get relegated based upon Valladolid's superior goal difference.

19. Valladolid, 31 points: Let's face it - things don't look good here. Valladolid is playing an Atleti team that knows a victory will give them the title. Valladolid must not only win, but also hope for Huesca and Elche losses.

Serie A

Champions: Inter

Champions League: Inter and Atalanta

Europe: Napoli, Milan and Juventus

Europa League: Lazio

Relegated: Parma and Crotone

--

The major drama heading into the final matchday of the season is the status of Juventus, who could miss out on Champions League for the first time since 2011. The Bianconeri kept their hopes alive with a wild 3-2 win over champions Inter on Saturday in a match that saw 12 bookings and two sendings off. Two Champions League places are in play for Milan, Napoli and Juve, while Roma and Sassuolo compete for a Europa Conference League spot and both Torino and Benevento look to avoid relegation.

--

1. Inter, 88 points: Having already claimed their first Scudetto since 2011 weeks ago, Antonio Conte plays out the string in a meaningless matchup with Udinese.

2. Atalanta, 78 points: By holding the tiebreaker with Juve, Atalanta is assured of Champions League football next year for a third straight season. While their fate is already sealed, La Dea still plays a massive role in what will happen elsewhere because their final match of the season is against Milan.

3. Napoli, 76 points: Napoli will be assured of a top-four place with a victory over 13th-place Fiorentina. Napoli does not hold the tiebreaker with Milan, so if they finish level on points with them, the Rossoneri will move ahead. A potential tiebreaker between Napoli and Juve will come down to goal differential due to each team going 1-1 and scoring two goals each in the season series. Currently, Napoli holds a +9 goal differential over Juventus.

4. Milan, 76 points: Milan has the toughest remaining ask of the Champions League-chasing clubs with a date against Atalanta. A victory over Atalanta ensures a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014. Milan holds the tiebreaker over both Napoli and Juventus.

5. Juventus, 75 points: Juve can still qualify for the Champions League, but they need help. The Bianconeri needs to defeat Bologna and hope that one of Napoli or Milan loses their respective matches. Should they fail to crack the top four, it's off to the Europa League next season for Andrea Pirlo's men.

6. Lazio, 67 points: With two matches remaining on their schedule, Lazio is locked into sixth place and will play in the Europa League next season. The Biancocelesti still have a big say in the relegation battle and the fight for Europa Conference League, though, when they take on Torino on Tuesday and finish the season with Sassuolo. More on that below.

7. Roma, 61 points: Roma's best chance to qualify for the Champions League was through winning the Europa League, but they crashed out at the semi-final stage, losing 8-5 on aggregate to Manchester United. As such, it appears that the Giallorossi will have to settle for a Europa Conference League place and a win against Spezia would guarantee that. In the event of a tie with Sassuolo, goal difference would be the tiebreaker and Roma is currently +4.

8. Sassuolo, 59 points: Sassuolo must defeat Lazio on Sunday to keep the dream of just their second ever European place alive. A win, coupled with a Roma loss, would give them a Europa Conference League spot. Should Roma draw, Sassuolo could still qualify if they were able to drub Lazio and overturn Roma's +4 goal differential.

--

17. Torino, 35 points: Torino heads into their final two matches of the season knowing that only a single point is needed to ensure safety and a ninth straight Serie A campaign in 2021-2022. They can successfully avoid relegation by avoiding defeat against Lazio on Tuesday. Should they fail to do that, they finish their season against the team chasing them for the final spot outside the drop zone in Benevento. Again, avoiding defeat there would ensure safety.

18. Benevento, 32 points: Should Torino fail to avoid defeat against Lazio, then Benevento's fate comes into their own hands. A victory against Torino on the final matchday of the season would ensure safety for Pippo Inzaghi's men by virtue of holding the tiebreaker between the two sides. Anything less means a return to Serie B.

Bundesliga

Champions: Bayern Munich

Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen

Relegated: Schalke and Koln

--

In Germany, there is virtually no intrigue at the top of the table where all Champions League and Europa League places are accounted for and Bayern crowned champions weeks ago. There still is a battle for the No. 3 spot between Dortmund and Wolfsburg, but the real competition comes further down the table. Four teams can still claim Germany's Europa Conference League place, while Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld hope to avoid the relegation playoff place.

--

1. Bayern Munich, 75 points: Champions for a ninth straight year and 31st time overall, Bayern finishes out the string by hosting Augsburg.

2. RB Leipzig, 65 points: Locked in second place, Leipzig ends their season with a visit to Union Berlin.

3. Borussia Dortmund, 61 points: Bundesliga's tiebreaking system mirrors that of the Premier League and not La Liga or Serie A where the first criterion is goal differential. Level on points with Wolfsburg, Dortmund holds a +2 goal differential. Dortmund hosts Leverkusen in their final match of the season.

4. Wolfsburg, 61 points: Wolfsburg will finish third should they better Dortmund's result against Leverkusen when they visit host Mainz. Should both teams win, Wolfsburg can still jump Dortmund by overturning their +2 goal differential. Should Dortmund and Wolfsburg finish level on points and goal differential, the next tiebreaker is total goals and currently Dortmund holds a +12 edge.

5. Eintracht Frankfurt, 57 points: Eintracht is locked in fifth and will play in Europa next season. They finish their season against Freiburg.

6. Bayer Leverkusen, 52 points: Leverkusen will finish in sixth and join Eintracht in the Europa League. They visit Dortmund to wind up their season.

7. Union Berlin, 47 points: A victory over Leipzig ensures European football for Union for just the second time ever and would be a remarkable achievement in their first season in the top flight. They can still finish seventh with a loss coupled with Freiburg and Stuttgart failing to win and a Monchengladbach loss. In the event that Union and 'Gladbach finish level on points, their current goal differential is also level at +6.

8. Borussia Monchengladbach, 46 points: 'Gladbach's final match of the year is potentially a big one on two fronts. A victory against Werder Bremen coupled with a Union draw or loss puts them in the Europa Conference League. The other front is the relegation battle, which will be explained in further detail below.

9. Stuttgart, 45 points: Stuttgart's potential for the final Europa Conference League place is a slim one, but they remain alive in the chase. A victory against Arminia Bielefeld coupled with losses by Union and Monchengladbach would put them in seventh spot. In the event of a three-way tie among Stuttgart, Union and Freiburg, Union currently has a +6 goal differential to Stuttgart's +3 and Freiburg's +2.

10. Freiburg, 45 points: As is the case with Stuttgart, the path to a Europa Conference League spot for Freiburg remains, but it's a tricky one. First and foremost, they must defeat Eintracht on Saturday. A win there, coupled with losses by the three teams directly ahead of them lock up the spot for Freiburg. In the event of finishing level on points with Union or Stuttgart, Freiburg will need to win by a hefty margin to claim the tiebreaker.

--

15. Arminia Bielefeld, 32 points: The Bundesliga's relegation and promotion system has an added wrinkle to it that most other leagues in Europa don't have. Whereas in most leagues, the bottom three teams from the top flight get relegated and the top three teams from the first division get promoted, German football features only two automatic relegations and promotions. Here, the bottom two teams get dropped from the Bundesliga while the team in 16th plays a two-legged tie against the third-place team from 2. Bundesliga for a spot in next season's top flight. This season, Koln and Werder Bremen have already been relegated and it comes down to Arminia and Bremen for the relegation playoff place. Arminia has the edge by virtue of being one point clear of Bremen. Victory over Stuttgart on Saturday would ensure Arminia's Bundesliga status for next season. A loss could be disastrous. In the event the two teams finish level on points, Bremen holds a +9 goal differential, meaning that an Arminia loss coupled with a Bremen draw would be enough to doom Arminia.

16. Werder Bremen, 31 points: Bremen last played outside of the top flight in 1980, so it's an understatement to call their potential relegation a monumental one. Their fate is not in their hands, though. A loss to Monchengladbach would condemn them to the playoff. In a final roll of the dice, the team fired manager Florian Kohfeldt over the weekend and replaced him with club legend Thomas Schaaf. The team hopes that this will be the impetus for a win in their final match, but even still, that might not be enough.

Ligue 1

Champions League: Lille and Paris Saint-Germain

Europe: Monaco, Lyon and Marseille

Relegated: Dijon and Nimes

--

Lille's 0-0 draw with Saint-Etienne on Sunday means that the battle for French crown not only comes down to the final matchday, but there's added drama now. Elsewhere, Monaco and Lyon compete for the final Champions League spot, Marseille hopes to nail down a Europa League place and Lens looks to hold off Rens for the final spot in European competition next season. At the other end of the table, six teams can still finish 18th and in the dreaded relegation playoff spot.

--

1. Lille, 80 points: Had Jonathan David and Lille beaten Saint-Etienne on Sunday, their job in their final match of the season against Angers would have been simple - just don't lose. But because of their 0-0 draw, Lille must now win on Sunday to be crowned champions of France for the first time since 2011. Should Lille and PSG finish level on points, the championship goes back to Paris by virtue of PSG's vastly superior goal difference. So, uh, no pressure on Sunday, Lille.

2. Paris Saint-Germain, 79 points: PSG can win their eighth league title in nine seasons if they beat Brest and Lille fails to defeat Angers. Mauricio Pochettino's team will also claim the Ligue 1 crown with a draw coupled with a Lille loss thanks to goal differential.

3. Monaco, 77 points: However unlikely it may be, there is a scenario in which Monaco can still be crowned champions for the first time since 2017. Should both Lille and PSG lose and Monaco beats Lens by enough to overturn Lille's superior goal difference, Monaco is Ligue 1 champion. Again, this is a highly unlikely scenario. The reason why Monaco needs to win on Sunday isn't to win the title, it's to ensure it stays ahead of Lyon for the final Champions League spot. Should the two teams finish level on points, Marseille - currently a single point back - has the superior goal differential and would head to the Champions League ahead of Monaco.

4. Lyon, 76 points: Lyon's job on Sunday is a simple one - beat Nice on Sunday and hope that Monaco fails to beat Lens. Lyon can still qualify for the Champions League with a draw coupled with a Monaco loss. A fourth-place finish means Europa League football next season.

5. Marseille, 59 points: By virtue of PSG and Monaco meeting in the Coupe de France final, the fifth-place team in Ligue 1 receives passage to Europa, rather than the Europa Conference League. Just a single point against Metz is all that Marseille needs to claim that spot.

6. Lens, 56 points: Lens can still get into the Europa League, but their chances are slim. They would need Marseille to lose to Metz and completely decimate Monaco to overturn Marseille's +6 goal differential. The more likely scenario for Lens is a spot in the Europa Conference League next season and they still need to beat Monaco to ensure of that. Currently one point up on Rennes for that spot, Lens would lose out on goal differential should they finish level on points with Rennes.

7. Rennes, 55 points: By beating already relegated Nimes and Lens failing to beat Monaco would send Rennes to the Europa Conference League. They can still get there with a draw coupled with a Lens loss, thanks to their superior goal difference.

--

13. Reims, 42 points: A nightmare scenario exists where Reims can still finish 18th and in the relegation playoff spot, as unlikely as it may be. A single point against Bordeaux should be enough to avoid that fate, but a win in their final match definitely keeps them safe.

14. Bordeaux, 42 points: Level on points with Sunday's opponents Reims, Bordeaux finds themselves in a similar scenario. The relegation playoff is unlikely, but possible. What makes things a little scarier for them than Reims is their -15 goal differential. A win over Reims keeps the doom and gloom in the realm of the hypothetical.

15. Strasbourg, 41 points: One of three teams on 41 points, the danger is more tangible for Strasbourg than it is for Reims and Bordeaux. A win versus Lorient in their final match would assuage all fears. A loss, coupled with wins by Nantes and Brest would put them in that relegation playoff.

16. Brest, 41 points: Brest are in great peril to put it bluntly. Their final match of the season is against a PSG team that could very well rip them apart knowing that the title is still possible. Currently sitting only a single point above Nantes in that relegation playoff spot, a heavy defeat for Brest could spell doom. Should they finish level on points with Nantes, Brest currently holds a -7 goal differential.

17. Lorient, 41 points: Lorient is level on points with Sunday's opponents Strasbourg and feeling just as much heat, knowing that a victory is the only thing that will assure them safety. Lorient's -18 goal differential could prove to be very problematic, considering that it's worst among team that haven't already been relegated.

18. Nantes, 40 points: Nantes can make it nine straight seasons in Ligue 1 if they can manage to stay up next year, but as it stands, it's a very iffy proposition, despite the team being red-hot heading into the season's final weekend. Even though, they've won four of their last five matches, a loss on Sunday to Montpellier dooms Nantes to the relegation playoff. Since Strasbourg plays Lorient ensuring that one of the two teams will drop points, a win for Nantes on Sunday would guarantee safety.