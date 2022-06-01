Where and how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 makes its return to Canada after a two-year absence as the Canadian Grand Prix comes to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 19.

The race comes at a point in the season when the drivers’ standings are hotly contested. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (second) and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (third) are chasing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the No. 1 spot, with the three being separated by 15 points.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be chasing Canadian Grand Prix history as he goes for his eighth title. The 37-year-old won the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix to tie Michael Schumacher’s mark of seven victories in Canada.

The Canadian Grand Prix will be a homecoming for Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi who will get to race in their home country for the first time in two years.

Stroll, a native of Montreal, will be racing in his fourth Canadian Grand Prix. His best finish was ninth in 2017 and 2019. Latifi will be participating in his first Canadian Grand Prix in his three-year F1 career. The Toronto native is looking for his first top-10 performance and has not finished higher than 14th this season.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Comprehensive coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix begins on Friday, June 17 with the practice session, continues Saturday, June 11 with qualifying, and wraps up on Sunday, June 19 with the Canadian Grand Prix.

TSN’s full F1 broadcast schedule can be found here.

What channel is the Canadian Grand Prix on?

Across the TSN Network. TSN Direct and TSN.ca

Canadian Grand Prix FAQs

When was the last Canadian Grand Prix held?

This year’s Canadian Grand Prix will be the first held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, and 2021. In 2019, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton tied Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher for the most Canadian Grand Prix won with his seventh victory. Hamilton will be shooting for his eighth title in 2022.

Where will it be held?

The Canadian Grand Prix has been held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal since 1979.

Canadian Participants

Team Aston Martin: Lance Stroll, Montreal, Que.

Team Williams: Nicholas Latifi, Toronto, Ont.

Drivers to Watch

Red Bull – Max Verstappen

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc

Red Bull – Sergio Perez

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton

Current F1 Standings:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 125 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 116 points

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 110 points

George Russell (Mercedes): 84 points

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): 83 points

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 50 points

Full standings can be found here.

Event Information

For more information about the race including ticketing and events surrounding the race can be found here.

More F1 Coverage

For more coverage of Formula 1 racing check TSN’s Auto Racing Hub and the TSN Racing Podcast with Tim Hauraney.