1h ago
Whitecaps' Henry sold to club in Asia
Canadian defender Doneil Henry has played his last game for the Vancouver Whitecaps. According to TSN's Kristian Jack, the 26-year-old has been sold to a club in Asia.
TSN.ca Staff
The Brampton native has spent the past two seasons in Vancouver, starting 24 games in 2019.
Henry played the first five seasons of his MLS career with Toronto FC from 2010 to 2014 before spending three seasons playing in Europe, including time with West Ham United of the English Premier League.
Henry also plays with Canada's national men's team.