Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has undergone successful surgery on his fractured left thumb.

The 26-year-old Canadian international was injured in a July 19 goalmouth collision with Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.

Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps CEO and sporting director, said Crepeau is expected to be back to full training in October. The surgery was Monday night.

Third-stringer Thomas Hasal, a 21-year-old from Saskatoon, replaced Crepeau at the tournament. Backup Bryan Meredith had left the team to be with his family in New Jersey after the death of his mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.