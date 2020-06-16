The Vancouver Whitecaps made changes at the top Tuesday with CEO Mark Pannes leaving and Axel Schuster adding his responsibilities to his current role as sporting director.

"Effective immediately Axel Schuster will lead all aspects of the club," the MLS club said in a statement.

"As a result of this restructuring, Mark Pannes is no longer with the club," it added.

The club explained the changes by saying it was "streamlining" its senior leadership.

Schuster will continue to report directly to co-owner and executive chair Jeff Mallett and the ownership group.

Pannes only came on board in January, touted by the club as a global sports industry leader. His resume included time with Italy's AS Roma, the New York Knicks and HSBC Private Bank in London.

"We are thankful to Mark Pannes for all his positive contributions to the club the last few months and his active role in a number of these successful community programs," Mallett said in a statement. "He has been a passionate leader and we wish him all the best in the future."

Schuster joined the Whitecaps as sporting director in November 2019. Previously he was involved in the business operations at Germany's FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke.

"Since joining the club last year, Axel has proven to be a thoughtful, professional, and highly effective leader who has not only laid the foundation for a best in class sporting environment but also has been a key contributor on the executive team overseeing all aspects of the club," Mallett said. "Axel is ready to make additional impactful contributions with this CEO appointment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

