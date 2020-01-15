VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with former captain Jon Erice.

The Spanish midfielder arrived in Vancouver last January from Spanish club Albacete Balompie. He had two assists in 21 starts.

The club described it as a "mutual contract termination." His original deal had covered 2020 with a club option for 2021.

Vancouver had hoped Erice could take over as the team's defensive midfielder.

"Jon was a fantastic teammate during his time in Vancouver. He was always ready and willing to help the team in what was needed from him," Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "We made this decision based on how we see this team moving forward. We wish Jon and his family all the very best."

The 33-year-old Erice opened the 2019 season as captain, starting 10 of the first 11 games. But he saw action in only two of the last 11.

Erice bid farewell to "a great city, a great league, and a great club."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.