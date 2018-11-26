The Vancouver Whitecaps announced on Monday that they had picked up the options on seven players for next season, taking the total number of players under contract to 17.

Canada international Doneil Henry, midfielders Nicolas Mezquida, David Norman Jr. and Yordy Reyna, striker Erik Hurtado, goalkeeper Sean Melvin and defender Brett Levis all had their options picked up.

"This is the first of many offseason moves for the club as we build our roster for the coming season," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "Every decision we made today and will make in the future is based on our model of play, which defines the type of team we want to be. We've had to make a number of tough decisions, and we're thankful to each of the players moving on for their contributions to the club. We're excited about the roster flexibility we have as the process of identifying new targets is well underway."

The septet join defenders Marcel de Jong, Jake Nerwinski and Kendall Waston, midfielders Michael Baldisimo, Simon Colyn, Felipe, Efrain Juarez and Russell Teibert and strikers Theo Bair and Anthony Blondell under contract.

Options were not exercised on midfielders Brek Shea, Aly Ghazal and Marvin Emnes, goaltenders Spencer Richey and Stefan Marinovic, defenders Jose Aja, Roberto Dominguez and Aaron Maund and striker Myer Bevan.

Striker Kei Kamara, midfielder Christian Techera, goalkeeper Brian Rowe and defender Sean Franklin are out of contract, while Jordan Mutch's loan has ended and the midfielder has been returned to Crystal Palace.

The next key date for the Whitecaps will be on December 9 when Major League Soccer opens a half-day trade window. Two days later, free agency opens at noon, an hour after the expansion draft for FC Cincinnati, set to join the league next season.