Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordy Reyna will undertake a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period after breaking physical distancing rules set by the province of British Columbia, the Whitecaps announced Wednesday.

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordy Reyna will undertake a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period after breaking physical distancing rules set by the province of British Columbia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Whitecaps announced Wednesday.

The Whitecaps made the decision to punish Reyna, but said the MLS is aware of the incident and they will remain in contact with the league as it reviews the situation.

"Our public health authorities are doing an incredible job leading us through this pandemic and we fully support them in their work," said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster in a press release. "As a club and member of our community, we take the responsibility to demonstrate leadership in this area very seriously. Throughout this crisis, the club has been extremely clear in all our communication on the importance of physical distancing and proper hygiene."

"I am deeply sorry for my actions and apologize to the community, my teammates and coaches," Reyna said in the release.

The Whitecaps did not reveal any details about Reyna did to warrant his mandated quarantine period.

Reyna, 26, is a native of Peru. He has made 70 appearances with the Whitecaps and has scored 19 goals since joining the team in 2007.

The news about Reyna comes on the heels of the MLS allowing teams to gradually reopen their facilities amid the pandemic. The Whitecaps have not yet reopened their facility, but said it will confirm a plan for individual player workouts in the coming days.