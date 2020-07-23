The Vancouver Whitecaps have scored two quick goals after a weather delay and defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the knockout round at the MLS is Back Tournament.

The Whitecaps entered the game needing to defeat Chicago by at least two goals to reach the knockout round.

Vancouver finishes third in Group B with a negative-2 goal differential, edging the Fire, whose goal differential dropped to negative-3, also with three points.

A remarkable turnaround. Did Jason Heyward visit the Whitecaps during the rain delay? Vancouver qualify for the last 16.

If Houston win tonight or LA Galaxy win by 3 then the Whitecaps play Toronto FC on Sunday at 830pm. If not NYCFC play #tfclive & Vancouver plays SKC Sunday. — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 23, 2020

The Whitecaps will now await the results of Thursday night's games to determine whether they will face the Toronto FC or Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 16.

More details to follow.