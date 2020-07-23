42m ago
Whitecaps stun Fire with quick goals, advance to knockout round
The Vancouver Whitecaps have scored two quick goals after a weather delay and defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the knockout round at the MLS is Back Tournament. The Whitecaps entered the game needing to defeat Chicago by at least two goals to reach the knockout round.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver finishes third in Group B with a negative-2 goal differential, edging the Fire, whose goal differential dropped to negative-3, also with three points.
The Whitecaps will now await the results of Thursday night's games to determine whether they will face the Toronto FC or Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 16.
