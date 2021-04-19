The Western Hockey League announced Monday that it’s cancelling the playoffs following the completion of the 24-game 2020-21 regular season schedule.

Due to current public health conditions and ongoing challenges due to COVID-19, including travel restrictions across provincial and international borders, the WHL said it was not in a position to conduct the 2021 playoffs.

“When we returned to play in February, we set out with the intention of completing a 24-game Regular Season schedule, knowing adjustments would be needed along the way,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today. The ongoing challenges with non-essential interprovincial and international cross-border travel leave us no alternative but to cancel the 2021 WHL Playoffs.

“We commend our players, team staff, and officials for their commitment to following the protocols that have made this unprecedented season a success. The WHL looks forward to recognizing individual award winners and all four WHL Division champions at the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, including the presentation of the RE/MAX Cup for the B.C. Division champions and the Subway Cup for the East Division champions.”

The 2021 WHL awards will be held digitally following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

The league continues to work with government and health authorities regarding schedule options for the 2021-22 WHL regular season.