The CHL's Western Hockey League has moved it's regular season opener to Dec. 4 for the 2020-21 campaign.

The WHL has announced an adjusted start date for the 2020-21 Regular Season.



The WHL noted that the December start date is still dependant on approvals from the government and the health authorities of the six provincial/state jurisdictions that make up the league.

“Regardless of our start date, the WHL is committed to playing a full Regular Season and Playoffs in 2020-21,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “In our discussions with the government and health authorities, it has become apparent that additional time is required to ensure we can return to play in a safe and responsible manner. Our WHL health and safety protocols have been well received by the health authorities but we have several key issues that we will need to reach a resolution on in the coming months.”

If approved, the league plans on playing a full 68-game regular season with four rounds of playoffs.